Pinales, Gonzaga rally to eliminate Wright State 11-9

The Raiders (30-27) took a 9-4 lead with a six-run third inning, but Owen Wild was outstanding in relief to give the Bulldogs (37-18) a chance to advance to another loser-out game on Sunday against the loser of the Virginia Tech-Columbia matchup.

Ezra Samperi was hit by a pitch and Jack Machtolf singled with one out in the top of the seventh inning. After a pitching change, Enzo Apodaca had an RBI single to pull the Zags within 9-8. Pinales pulled the next pitch down the left-field line for the go-ahead runs. Cade McGee drove in Pinales with a two-out single.