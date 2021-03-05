Pippen Jr. scores career-high 36, Vandy tops Cincinnati

Vanderbilt surged ahead by as many as 18, weathering two late-game rallies by Cincinnati. About midway through the final period, the Bearcats cut the gap to seven, 61-54 on a Davenport dunk.

The Commodores surged 10-2 only to again go cold and have Cincinnati rally as close as seven, coming to 71-64 when Adams-Woods converted a three-point play with 3:57 left.

The Commodores closed the game on a 7-0 run over those final minutes as Cincinnati missed its final six shots.

Pippen not only knocked down his first five 3-pointers, he made two of them as he was being knocked down. Pippen had two four-point plays in the first half.

The game came together in a rush after Cincinnati's scheduled opponent, SMU, was forced to pull out due to COVID-19 concerns within its program.

Vanderbilt closes out the regular season at Ole Miss on Saturday. Cincinnati closes regular-season play at East Carolina on Sunday.

___

Cincinnati forward Mamoudou Diarra (20) rebounds the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) tries for a three-point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket as Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

Cincinnati guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) shoots as Vanderbilt guard Maxwell Evans (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

Cincinnati forward Mamoudou Diarra (20) rises for a 3-point shot as Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) dunks against Cincinnati in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse, center, talks to the team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

Fans watch the action between Vanderbilt and Cincinnati in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Kareem Elgazzar