Pippen lifts Kent St. past Bowling Green 71-67

Tervell Beck had 18 points for Kent State (11-5, 8-4 Mid-American Conference), Jeremiah Hernandez scored 11, Gabe O’Neal 10 and Malique Jacobs grabbed 10 rebounds.

Trey Diggs had 18 points for the Falcons (10-9, 6-7), who now have now lost six straight. Justin Turner added 18 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 15 points and eight rebounds.