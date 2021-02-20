X

Pippen scores 25 to lift Kent St. over E. Michigan 64-51

Danny Pippen had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Kent State topped Eastern Michigan 64-51

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen had 25 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine assists and Kent State got past Eastern Michigan 64-51 on Saturday.

Giovanni Santiago had 12 points and seven assists for Kent State (14-5, 11-4 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tervell Beck added 12 points. Justyn Hamilton had nine rebounds.

Eastern Michigan scored 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Yeikson Montero had 15 points and five steals for the Eagles (4-9, 1-8), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Ty Groce added 13 points and eight rebounds. Miles Gibson had 12 points.

