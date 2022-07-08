dayton-daily-news logo
Pirates acquire RHP Yohan Ramirez from Guardians for cash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Pirates announced the deal Friday before starting a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ramirez, 27, has appeared in a combined eight games this season with the Seattle Mariners and Guardians. He is 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings. Right-handers are hitting .222 against him.

In 15 Triple-A appearances, he is 1-1 with a 6.06 ERA.

Ramirez has pitched in 49 career major league games with Seattle (2020-22) and Cleveland, going 2-3 with five saves and a 3.99 ERA.

The Pirates made room for him on the 40-man roster by designating left-hander Aaron Fletcher for assignment. Fletcher went 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in nine appearances.

