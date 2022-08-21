dayton-daily-news logo
Pirates and Reds play in series rubber match

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds (47-71, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-73, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-10, 6.31 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-9, 5.51 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -122, Reds +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 47-73 overall and 26-32 in home games. The Pirates have a 36-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 47-71 record overall and a 21-35 record on the road. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

Sunday's game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Reds are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 20 home runs while slugging .471. Kevin Newman is 13-for-38 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 11 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 10-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Mitch Keller: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

