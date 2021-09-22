Pirates deliver blow to Reds' fading playoff chances

Keller matched his season high with 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. He won for the first time since Aug. 20.

Mahle (12-6) was relieved after 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits.

The Pirates scored three runs off Michael Lorenzen in the eighth.

FADING

The Reds have not won a series since completing a four-game sweep of the Miami Marlins on Aug. 22. They need a win in Wednesday's series finale to avoid losing nine straight series.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: IF/OF Michael Chavis continues a rehab assignment with Indianapolis. He is 6 for 15 with four RBIs in four games, recovering from a strained right elbow.

Reds: Manager David Bell told reporters that LHP Wade Miley has been dealing with a stiff neck. Miley is being monitored by trainers and expected to make his next start.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Luis Castilo (8-15, 4.08 ERA) makes his 32nd start of the season Wednesday in the series finale. Pittsburgh hasn't named a starter.

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel (18) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' shortstop Cole Tucker (3) tags out Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle (30) during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Max Schrock (32) hits a base hit during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates' in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Hoy Park (68) scores a run ahead of the tag from Cincinnati Reds' catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston