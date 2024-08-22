Pirates host the Reds to open 4-game series

The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds to open a four-game series
news
By The Associated Press
Aug 22, 2024
X

Cincinnati Reds (62-65, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (59-67, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (9-5, 4.55 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (7-2, 2.30 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -149, Reds +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Pittsburgh is 59-67 overall and 29-32 at home. The Pirates have a 29-51 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cincinnati is 62-65 overall and 31-31 in road games. The Reds have gone 45-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Pirates have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 19 home runs, 44 walks and 69 RBI while hitting .280 for the Pirates. Joey Bart is 12-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .262 batting average, and has 28 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs, 55 walks and 56 RBI. Tyler Stephenson is 11-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 6-4, .235 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (knee), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Excitement mixes with tears as families help Miami U freshmen move in
2
Clark County corrections officer charged, accused of punching inmate
3
Wake the Lake boat racing coming to the Clark County Fairgrounds this...
4
Brown’s Run upgrades pro shop, opens outside pavilion, upgrades...
5
OVI checkpoint scheduled in Butler County tonight
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top