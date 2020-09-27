X

Pirates in action against the Indians after Musgrove's strong showing

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh looks to follow up a dominant outing by Saturday starter Joe Musgrove

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-40, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (34-25, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pittsburgh: JT Brubaker (1-3, 4.47 ERA) Cleveland: Cal Quantrill (2-0, 2.17 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Joe Musgrove. Musgrove pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Indians are 17-12 on their home turf. Cleveland has hit 57 home runs this season, last in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 17, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Pirates are 6-21 on the road. Pittsburgh's team on-base percentage of .281 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with an OBP of .333.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 32 extra base hits and is batting .287.

Moran leads the Pirates with 20 extra base hits and is batting .254.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Kevin Newman: (knee), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

