Pirates look to stop 10-game losing streak against Indians

The Pirates are 13-19 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 47 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 10, averaging one every 23.2 at-bats.

The Indians are 18-15 on the road. Cleveland has hit 77 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 16 home runs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 0-10, .215 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Indians: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (back).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.