X

Pirates look to stop 4-game losing streak against Reds

news | 21 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh heads into the matchup against Cincinnati in a rut, losers of four straight

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-30, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (21-26, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Reds are 15-18 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .276.

The Pirates are 12-15 in division games. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .282, last in the majors. Colin Moran leads the club with a mark of .343.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is batting .211.

Moran leads the Pirates with seven home runs and has 13 RBIs.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Jesse Winker: (back).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.