Pirates look to stop 7-game losing streak against Reds

The Reds are 18-18 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has hit 75 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Eugenio Suarez leads the team with 13, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Pirates have gone 12-18 against division opponents. Pittsburgh's team on-base percentage of .282 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the team with an OBP of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .500.

Moran leads the Pirates with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .500.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (right elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.