Pirates manager Derek Shelton ejected along with 2 coaches for arguing strike zone vs Reds

Pirates manager Derek Shelton, bench coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin were ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz during the same at-bat for arguing ball/strike calls in the sixth inning of a doubleheader nightcap against Cincinnati Reds

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
30 minutes ago
X

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates manager Derek Shelton, bench coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin were ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz during the same at-bat for arguing ball/strike calls in the sixth inning of Sunday night's doubleheader nightcap against Cincinnati Reds.

Pittsburgh led 4-3 when Luke Maile walked with two outs, loading the bases. After the ejections, TJ Friedl hit an inning-ending flyout off Cody Bolton.

Third base coach Mike Rabelo took over as acting manager.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
More than 7,000 attend first day of VOA Country Music Fest in West...
2
Norfolk Southern pays Clark County costs, damages for derailment
3
Columbus man convicted of New Year’s Day murder in Springfield
4
State joins criminal probe of Middletown senior center’s finances at...
5
Pike County murders: Wagner matriarch wants off wrongful death lawsuit...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top