Pirates take 4-game slide into matchup with Reds

The Reds are 15-18 against NL Central opponents. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .276.

The Pirates are 12-15 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has slugged .349, last in the league. Colin Moran leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.