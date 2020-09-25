Pirates visit Cleveland, look to build on Kuhl's strong performance

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (33-24, third in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pittsburgh: Mitch Keller (1-1, 3.24 ERA) Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.90 ERA)
LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chad Kuhl. Kuhl threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with five strikeouts against Chicago.
The Indians are 16-11 in home games. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .228 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .292.
The Pirates are 5-20 in road games. Pittsburgh's team on-base percentage of .280 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with an OBP of .333.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 46 RBIs and is batting .292.
Moran leads the Pirates with 19 extra base hits and is batting .255.
INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Kevin Newman: (knee), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.