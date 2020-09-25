Pirates visit Cleveland, look to build on Kuhl's strong performance

The Indians are 16-11 in home games. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .228 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Pirates are 5-20 in road games. Pittsburgh's team on-base percentage of .280 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with an OBP of .333.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 46 RBIs and is batting .292.

Moran leads the Pirates with 19 extra base hits and is batting .255.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Kevin Newman: (knee), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.