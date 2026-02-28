Pistons outlast short-handed Cavaliers 122-119 in OT after blaring horn delay

Cade Cunningham had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for East-leading Detroit before fouling out.

Cleveland — which will host Detroit on Tuesday night — led by nine points with 2:44 left in regulation, and Cunningham fouled out with 1:56 to play, but the Pistons outscored the Cavaliers 16-7 to force overtime.

With Cleveland up 114-111 with 4.7 seconds left in regulation, Jaylon Tyson tried to intentionally foul Daniss Jenkins near halfcourt, but Jenkins was able to shoot and draw three free throws that he made.

In overtime, Cleveland's Evan Mobley missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jarrett Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, which played its second straight game without James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin). Mobley had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Sam Merrill added 20 points.

Because of the delay and overtime, the game lasted 3 hours, 22 minutes.

