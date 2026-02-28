Breaking: The Latest: Trump calls for Iranians to rise up as US and Israel launch strikes on Iran

Pistons outlast short-handed Cavaliers 122-119 in OT after blaring horn delay

Jalen Duren had 33 points and 16 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons outlasted the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 122-119 on Friday night in a game that was delayed for 18 minutes in the third quarter because of a blaring horn
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) goes to the basket past Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
11 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren had 33 points and 16 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons outlasted the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 122-119 on Friday night in a game that was delayed for 18 minutes in the third quarter because of a blaring horn.

During a timeout with Detroit up 65-64, a power surge caused the overhead scoreboard to malfunction, with the horn remaining on after signaling the teams to return to the floor. Eventually, the scoreboard was shut down to stop the horn and a manual airhorn was used when play resumed.

Cade Cunningham had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for East-leading Detroit before fouling out.

Cleveland — which will host Detroit on Tuesday night — led by nine points with 2:44 left in regulation, and Cunningham fouled out with 1:56 to play, but the Pistons outscored the Cavaliers 16-7 to force overtime.

With Cleveland up 114-111 with 4.7 seconds left in regulation, Jaylon Tyson tried to intentionally foul Daniss Jenkins near halfcourt, but Jenkins was able to shoot and draw three free throws that he made.

In overtime, Cleveland's Evan Mobley missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jarrett Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, which played its second straight game without James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin). Mobley had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Sam Merrill added 20 points.

Because of the delay and overtime, the game lasted 3 hours, 22 minutes.

Up next

Cavaliers: At Brooklyn on Sunday.

Pistons: At Orlando on Sunday.

