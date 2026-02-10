Pitino climbs career wins list as No. 17 St. John's fends off Xavier 87-82 in overtime

It was Pitino's second victory in 17 days over his son, Richard, the first-year coach of the Musketeers. In the previous meeting, the elder Pitino earned his 900th win when the Johnnies rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half for an 88-83 victory at Xavier.

Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Red Storm (19-5, 12-1 Big East), who won for the 15th time in 17 games and tied No. 6 UConn atop the conference standings.

St. John’s was coming off a rousing win Friday night at The Garden over the rival Huskies.

Dylan Darling had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench for the Johnnies. Ejiofor provided seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

St. John's went 28 for 41 (68%) at the free-throw line, its most foul shots since taking 44 against Lehigh in November 2011.

Tre Carroll, the Big East's leading scorer, had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Musketeers (12-12, 4-9), who have lost five of six and eight of 11.

Oziyah Sellers tipped in his own miss for St. John’s with 16 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 78, and Carroll missed a wild 3-point attempt at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

There were seven lead changes and four ties in the first half, which ended with the score even at 42 after Isaiah Walker drained a 3-pointer for Xavier at the horn.

Up next

Xavier hosts Marquette on Saturday, after dropping their first meeting this season 66-65 on Jan. 7.

St. John’s visits Providence on Saturday looking to avenge its last loss, 77-71 on Jan. 3 at MSG.

