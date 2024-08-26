Pitt quarterbacks Nate Yarnell and Eli Holstein will both play in the opener against Kent State

Yarnell, a redshirt junior, and Holstein, a redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama, will both play during Saturday's season opener against Kent State, a nod to the inroads Holstein has made since the spring when a hamstring injury limited his grasp of first-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell's uptempo attack.

The players have an “OR” listed next to their names on the depth chart, a longtime Narduzzi tactic that is equal parts gamesmanship and a way of rewarding reserves pushing for playing time.

Yarnell, who threw for 595 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in four games, seemed to be well ahead of Holstein when training camp began. That gap has now closed significantly.

“Eli has made some major, major improvements,” Narduzzi said. “It's like he caught up.”

So much so that Narduzzi wants to see how they respond to game action before making any sort of firm commitment one way or the other. Narduzzi pointed out that practice can sometimes skew things and just because you light it up against teammates that doesn't mean “you're the best quarterback.”

“To me, they need to be put into a game-like situation and let it go from there,” he said.

Ideally, Narduzzi would like one of them to separate themselves from the other fairly quickly. Pitt is coming off a 3-9 season in which its offense was the worst in the ACC. The Panthers almost completely overhauled its offensive staff in the aftermath, bringing in the 31-year-old Bell from Western Carolina, where his no-huddle approach led the Catamounts to average more than 37 points a game last year.

Pitt will have little time to get it together. While the Panthers open against a Golden Flashes team picked to finish last in the 12-team MAC, the schedule gets more difficult quickly. A trip to Cincinnati and a visit by rival West Virginia looms for Pitt once the calendar officially flips to September.

This isn't the first time in Narduzzi's lengthy tenure with the Panthers that he's entered the season with uncertainty at quarterback. Narduzzi jockeyed between Chad Voytik and Nate Peterman during his season on the job in 2015, with Peterman — a transfer from Tennessee — eventually winning out.

“We have two conscientious, smart, talented, athletic quarterbacks,” Narduzzi said.

Yet Voytik and Peterman offered a contrast in styles. Yarnell and Holstein do not. They're about the same size — Yarnell is 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Holstein is 6-4 and 225 pounds — and have a similar skillset.

Bell won't ask them to run around as much as he'll ask them to make quick decisions in an offense built around getting the ball into playmakers in space as fast as possible.

Whoever does it the most efficiently will likely be the one who gets the gig on a full-time basis. At the moment, that appears to be anyone's guess, Narduzzi included.

“Both those guys are going to play on Saturday,” he said, “and let the competition begin.”

