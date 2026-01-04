Pittsburgh brings 4-game win streak into matchup with Columbus

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -131, Penguins +109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets seeking to build upon a four-game win streak.

Columbus has a 3-7-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and an 18-16-6 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a -12 scoring differential, with 119 total goals scored and 131 conceded.

Pittsburgh is 6-1-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-12-9 overall. The Penguins have a +seven scoring differential, with 129 total goals scored and 122 conceded.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Penguins won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mason Marchment has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Bryan Rust has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Penguins. Erik Karlsson has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.