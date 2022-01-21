Pittsburgh faces Columbus on 3-game win streak

The Penguins are 13-6-1 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 21.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 15 goals and has 26 points. Gustav Nyquist has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 21 goals and has 39 points. Kris Letang has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: out (covid-19), Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Cole Sillinger: out (covid-19), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (covid-19).

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.