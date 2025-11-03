Pittsburgh hosts Youngstown State to begin season

Youngstown State Penguins at Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Youngstown State in the season opener.
Pittsburgh finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Panthers averaged 7.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.
Youngstown State went 21-13 overall with a 9-6 record on the road a season ago. The Penguins averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
