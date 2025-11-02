Pittsburgh tips off season at home against Youngstown State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh opens the season at home against Youngstown State.

Pittsburgh went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Panthers shot 45.1% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Youngstown State finished 21-13 overall a season ago while going 9-6 on the road. The Penguins shot 43.6% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.