Pittsburgh tips off season at home against Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins at Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh opens the season at home against Youngstown State.
Pittsburgh went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Panthers shot 45.1% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.
Youngstown State finished 21-13 overall a season ago while going 9-6 on the road. The Penguins shot 43.6% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
