Pittsburgh to visit Cincinnati Wednesday

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Reds will start Luis Castillo on Wednesday while the Pirates have yet to announce who will take the mound

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-94, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (78-74, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD Reds: Luis Castillo (8-15, 4.03 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

The Reds are 40-36 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati's lineup has 204 home runs this season, Joey Votto leads the club with 33 homers.

The Pirates have gone 23-53 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .363 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .510.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-2. Mitch Keller recorded his fifth victory and Ben Gamel went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Tyler Mahle took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Votto leads the Reds with 33 home runs and is slugging .563.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 61 extra base hits and 88 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Tyler Stephenson: (undisclosed).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow), Jacob Stallings: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

