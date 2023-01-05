Players around NFL say Hamlin's injury wasn't Higgins' fault

"(A)re we serious?!!? why do we let some people speak on tv?!," Parsons tweeted in response to Scott's comments. "This was a freak incident but putting fault on another player is wild!"

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd was more direct, tweeting in response to Scott: “straight bozo.”

Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader said Hamlin and Higgins were simply “out there playing at full speed.”

“It’s just what happens sometimes, and it’s just such a freak accident,” Reader said. “You can’t take your foot off the gas as a defender or an offensive player out there. If you’re playing lightly, you’re going to take your risk of getting hurt. It’s the only way to play this game. You got to play 100 miles an hour, and that’s how you go about it.”

Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher said extreme violence is part of the deal for NFL players.

“Football is a game where you want to impose your will on another man,” Mustipher said. “And I’m sure you know (Higgins) thought, ‘I’m lowering my shoulder, knocking it forward, finishing a run after a catch.’ And that happens. You know, I hope his mental is good, he's doing all right. You know, there is a lot of emotion and passion in this game. Yeah, I can’t imagine what he is feeling right now.”

Outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Hamlin family spokesman Jordon Rooney called for “rallying around like people like Tee Higgins. You know, like he needs support.”

Burrow said Higgins, who wasn't made available to reporters Wednesday, is handling the situation as best he can.

“Tee’s doing well. He’s pretty shaken up, just like all of us," Burrow said. "We’ve never seen anything like that, and unfortunate as it is, that’s part of the game and something that you hope never happens, but as we saw on Monday night, can and will happen.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said only that “my communication with Higgins is that he’s doing OK.”

