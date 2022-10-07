Plesac in Cleveland's bullpen for wild-card round with Rays

Plesac made his first relief appearance in the majors on Oct. 4 against Kansas City.

Also, Cleveland starter Aaron Civale is not on the wild-card roster because it's a short series. The right-hander will start Game 1 of the AL Division Series in the Guardians advance.

There were no surprises on Tampa Bay's roster. Manager Kevin Cash stuck with the group that clinched a wild-card berth and made the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Rays reliever Javy Guerra, who converted from shortstop to pitcher while in the minors in 2019, will be in Tampa's bullpen. Guerra went 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA in 15 appearances this season.

Cash did not comment about his decisions because his news conference was held before the rosters were officially released.

