Plesac scheduled to start for Indians against White Sox

news | 6 hours ago
By The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians take on the Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox (1-4, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (4-1, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 2.46 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting .250 as a team.

The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe).

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (right shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: (light-headedness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

