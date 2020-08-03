X

Plesac scheduled to start for Indians at Reds

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians take on the Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians (5-5, third in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (4-5, third in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (0-0, .00 ERA, .38 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-0, .71 ERA, .55 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

The Reds went 41-40 in home games in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.26.

The Indians finished 44-37 in road games in 2019. Cleveland hit .250 as a team last year while averaging 8.4 hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Joey Votto: (undisclosed), Mike Moustakas: (left forearm).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

