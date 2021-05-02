X

Plesac scheduled to start for Indians at White Sox

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians will start Zach Plesac on Sunday while the White Sox are expected to counter with Lucas Giolito

Cleveland Indians (12-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-11, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (1-3, 5.81 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -162, Indians +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cleveland will face off on Sunday.

The White Sox are 7-5 against AL Central teams. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an OBP of .418.

The Indians are 10-8 against the rest of their division. Cleveland's lineup has 32 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with seven homers.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-3. Lance Lynn notched his second victory and Tim Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Triston McKenzie took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mercedes leads the White Sox with 33 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with seven home runs and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Indians: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Garrett Crochet: (upper back), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.