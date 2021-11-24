dayton-daily-news logo
Plowden carries Bowling Green over Milwaukee 82-68

Daeqwon Plowden matched his career high with 26 points as Bowling Green beat Milwaukee 82-68

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden scored 26 points as Bowling Green defeated Milwaukee 82-68 on Tuesday.

Myron Gordon had 11 points for Bowling Green (2-3). Joe Reece added 10 points and eight rebounds.

DeAndre Gholston had 19 points for the Panthers (1-3). Patrick Baldwin Jr. added nine rebounds.

