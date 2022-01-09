Plowden leads Bowling Green past Miami (Ohio) 87-83 in OT

Chandler Turner had 11 points and eight rebounds for Bowling Green (8-6, 1-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Dae Dae Grant scored a season-high 26 points for the RedHawks (7-6, 1-1). Dalonte Brown scored a season-high 24 points and had seven rebounds. Precious Ayah had 12 points and nine rebounds.