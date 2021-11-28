dayton-daily-news logo
X

Plowden lifts Bowling Green past Chicago St. 75-57

news
53 minutes ago
Daeqwon Plowden had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Bowling Green to a 75-57 win over Chicago State

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Bowling Green to a 75-57 win over Chicago State on Sunday.

The contest was fifth-year senior Plowden's 130th game for the Falcons, giving him the record for most games played in the program. He had been tied with Demajeo Wiggins (2015-19).

Joe Reece had 18 points for Bowling Green (3-4). Trey Diggs added 10 points.

Brandon Betson had 17 points for the Cougars (2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. He also had nine turnovers but only four assists. Jahsean Corbett added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Teddy Bayi Ba Mendeng had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Attorney: Tecumseh teacher won’t agree to disciplinary action after...
2
State highway patrol selects new post commander for Springfield
3
Kroger: Supplier maintenance left some gas stations dry
4
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe extends Black Friday weekend hours
5
Ohio dog featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top