Polak leads Youngstown State against Detroit Mercy after 26-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Detroit Mercy after Cam Polak scored 26 points in Youngstown State's 86-82 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans are 5-5 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks second in the Horizon League with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 2.2.

The Penguins have gone 6-9 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State has a 6-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 79.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 78.9 Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Penguins face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geeter is averaging 7.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Titans. Tyler Spratt is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrew King is averaging 2.9 points for the Penguins. Cris Carroll is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.