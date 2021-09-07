Polanco goes 4 for 5, homers as Twins beat Indians 5-2

The Twins got two in the first against Logan Allen (1-6). Byron Buxton singled, Polanco doubles and Rob Refsnyder drove both of them in with a double to right.

Buxton made it 4-2 with a one-out solo shot in the fifth for his 11th homer.

Michael Pineda (5-8) pitched three scoreless innings for the win, and Alex Colomé worked the ninth for his 12th save.

Pineda was activated from the injured list before the game. He had been sidelined by a strained left oblique.

Reyes’ drive to the bleachers in the fourth came after José Ramírez’s bunt hit and cut Minnesota’s lead to 3-2.

Reyes has homered in three straight games. He was 1 for 20 before connecting for a pinch-hit homer Saturday in Boston.

Allen allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

CLOSE CALL

Indians reliever Justin Garza had his glove knocked off his right hand by Josh Donaldson’s line drive in the seventh. Garza got his glove in front of his face and the ball bounced to the left side of the mound. Ramírez fielded the ball and threw out Donaldson at first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: 1B Miguel Sanó returned after not playing Sunday because of a bruised left shoulder. He was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber had a bullpen session before the game and could pitch in a simulated game this week. Bieber, the AL Cy Young Award winner last season, hasn’t pitched since June 13 because of a strained shoulder.

UP NEXT

Right-hander John Gant (4-9, 3.98 ERA) will start the second game of the series for Minnesota on Tuesday night. Right-hander Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.32 ERA) pitches for Cleveland. Civale is coming back from a sprained middle finger on his right hand.

Caption Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Caption Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, left, and Byron Buxton celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-2 in a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Caption Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez throws out Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson at first base in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Caption Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes watches his two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)