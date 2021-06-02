Police: 6 wounded in shooting at celebration of life event

Gov. Mike DeWine said two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting in Springfield, but their names have not been released and it's not clear if either person has been formally charged. Authorities planned to disclose more information during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 caller initially reported the shooting around 1:45 a.m., according to Springfield police. As emergency responders made their way to the site, more 911 calls came in reporting that multiple people had been shot by at least one shooter who wore a mask covering his face.