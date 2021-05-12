Police: Armed person shot, wounded by detectives

The Dayton Daily News reports that the man was shot in both legs as police were investigating a shooting nearby less than two hours earlier that injured a 17-year-old.

“Witnesses informed detectives who arrived on scene that the suspects fled to an address" nearby, said Lt. Col. Matt Carper, deputy director and assistant chief of police. He said one person on the porch of that residence matched the description of the shooting suspect, and one person pulled out a handgun.