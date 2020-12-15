Police: Boy, 13, shot, killed in apparent drug deal robbery

Officers dispatched to a parking lot on Loop Drive in the Ohio City neighborhood at about 6:30 p.m. Monday found the victim in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said preliminary information indicates that the youth and two 16- and 18-year-old males met with another group of males in connection with “suspected drug activity.” Police said the three were robbed, and as the victims were driving off one of the suspects fired a shot through the windshield, which hit the 13-year-old.