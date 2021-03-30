Police chase ends in crash that kills 2, injures at least 2

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 202 in Bethel Township. The Dayton Daily News reports the chase involved Troy police and state troopers, but it wasn't clear why the officers were attempting to stop the speeding car.

The man and woman who died were the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash, state police said, but they did not disclose their names or say which one was driving the car that was being pursued. It also wasn't immediately known if the injured people were traveling in the same vehicle.