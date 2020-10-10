X

Police: Clerk of convenience store killed 1 of 2 robbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say the clerk of an Ohio convenience store shot and killed one of two suspects during an attempted robbery, and the other suspect and a woman who was in the store were arrested later.

Columbus police said two armed suspects entered the Beechcroft Newstand shortly after 1 a.m. Friday and demanded money.

Police said the clerk and the suspects exchanged gunfire, and one of the suspects, 19-year-old Juanye Hawkins-Payne, was killed. The other suspect fired at the clerk and a customer and fled. The clerk and the customer were treated at hospitals and released.

A 20-year-old man was arrested shortly afterward and charged with murder and aggravated robbery. Also charged with murder was an 18-year-old woman police allege was in the store before the robbery, following customers and going in and out frequently, and who fled with the surviving suspect.

