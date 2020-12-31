Police didn't help Andre Hill for 5 minutes after shooting

“As a police chief, and just as a human being, the events of the last week have left me shaken, and heartbroken for the family of Andre Hill,” Quinlan said in a statement. “Every man and woman who wears this badge should feel the same.”

Coy shot Hill when he emerged from the garage holding a cellphone with his left hand and his right hand not visible. Another officer on the scene said she didn’t perceive any threats and didn’t see a gun, contrary to a mistaken claim by Coy.

The city fired Coy on Tuesday, accusing him of incompetence and “gross neglect of duty,” among other charges.

According to the bodycam video released Thursday, Coy told another officer leading him away from the home: “I gotta figure out what I missed.”

“We’ll take care of that I promise you,” Officer Jared Barsotti responded.

Coy and Officer Amy Detweiler were responding to a neighbor’s nonemergency call when they encountered Hill.

A woman inside a house where Hill was shot told the officers moments after the shooting that he was coming over to bring her Christmas money, according to the bodycam footage.

“He was bringing me Christmas money. He didn’t do anything,” she shouted.

Seewer reported from Toledo. Kantele Franko in Columbus and Mark Gillispie from Cleveland contributed.

A small set of candles sit on a sidewalk near the site of a fatal police shooting, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 on Oberlin Drive in Columbus, Ohio. Body camera footage released Wednesday shows Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he is fatally shot by a Columbus police officer. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel