Police fatally shoot man after campground dispute, car chase

Police responded to the Mohican Reservation Campground in Loudonville around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, after a woman there called 911 to report a domestic dispute. The man allegedly involved in the dispute left the campground as police arrived, and officers were told he may have had a child with him.

Two officers began pursuing the man's vehicle, and he soon drove over a spike strip that flattened two of his tires. The man eventually stopped driving a short time later, and he was seen holding a handgun as he got out of the vehicle.