Police: Girl killed by gunfire during birthday party in Ohio

Akron police said several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. The 8-year-old was found wounded and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Authorities identified the girl Saturday as Mikayla Pickett, a student at Portage Path Community Learning Center, according to an Akron Public Schools spokesperson. The Summit County medical examiner's office plans an autopsy.