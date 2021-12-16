dayton-daily-news logo
Police in Ohio city seek thieves who stole pedestrian bridge

32 minutes ago
Police in an Ohio city are scratching their heads after someone stole a 58-foot long pedestrian bridge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in an Ohio city are scratching their heads after someone stole a 58-foot (18-meter) long pedestrian bridge.

The span, described as a Lego-like structure, once crossed a river in the city's Middlebury Run Park near Goodyear's world headquarters. It was removed years ago as part of a wetlands restoration project and had sat in a nearby field while the city planned to repurpose it.

However, police discovered on Nov. 3 that someone had removed its treated deck boards and on Nov. 11 that the “entire structure was gone.”

Tire tracks in the field led to where the bridge, which was 10 feet wide and 6 feet tall, once stood, police said.

The bridge is mostly made of a polymer-based material and has little value for recycling, police said. But they said it could easily be taken apart and used for other projects such as landscaping.

Police are hoping someone in the community can lead them to the span and the culprits.

