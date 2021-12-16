Police in Ohio city seek thieves who stole pedestrian bridge

The span, described as a Lego-like structure, once crossed a river in the city's Middlebury Run Park near Goodyear's world headquarters. It was removed years ago as part of a wetlands restoration project and had sat in a nearby field while the city planned to repurpose it.

However, police discovered on Nov. 3 that someone had removed its treated deck boards and on Nov. 11 that the “entire structure was gone.”