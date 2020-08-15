Police: Man arrested after 3-county stolen ambulance chase

Troopers were dispatched at about 3 a.m. to check on an ambulance that had been reported stolen from Mercy Health St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo and was parked on Route 24 in Lucas County, police said.

When troopers arrived to check on the ambulance, the driver fled west into Henry County, police said. Troopers tried unsuccessfully to halt the vehicle using stop sticks, and it continued into Defiance County, where troopers were able to deflate the two front tires with stop sticks.