Police: Man arrested in shooting that wounded boy, 5

news | 1 hour ago
Police in Ohio say an arrest has been made in a Cincinnati shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy

CINCINNATI (AP) — An arrest has been made in a Cincinnati shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy, police said.

Cincinnati police said a man fired five shots during an altercation at Winton Terrace at about 5 p.m. Friday. One of the bullets struck the boy, who was nearby, police said.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, police said.

Jafonta Walker, 26, was arrested Friday night and charged with felonious assault, weapons under disability, evidence-tampering and a probation violation, police said. A listed number for Walker couldn't be found Saturday and it was unclear whether he has an attorney.

