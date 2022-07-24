Police: Man dies after being shot by Cincinnati officer

Interim Chief Teresa Theetge told reporters that the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in a United Dairy Farmers parking lot in the Madisonville neighborhood. She said the suspect was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The officer was uninjured.

Theetge said the suspect was with a gray sedan that had been reported stolen in Springfield Township. She said the car matches a description of a vehicle referred to in radio communications about a possible person operating a vehicle while impaired.