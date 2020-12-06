Police: Man tried to kill co-defendant in armed robbery case

Kaylen Jason, 21, of Cleveland, has been charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 24 shooting in Cleveland, which was recorded on surveillance video. He remains jailed on $1 million bail, and it wasn't known Sunday if he's retained an attorney.

Jason was waiting near his co-defendant's home on the night of the shooting, authorities said. When a car driven by the co-defendant's girlfriend pulled into the man's driveway, Jason approached the vehicle and fired several shots, authorities said.