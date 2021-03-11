X

Police: Numerous teens part of Cleveland carjacking ring

news | 1 hour ago
Police say three teens have been arrested thus far for their involvement in a violent carjacking and theft ring in Cleveland and neighboring cities

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three teens have been arrested thus far and more are being sought in connection with a violent carjacking ring that has stolen more than 30 vehicles in recent weeks, Cleveland police said Wednesday.

Teens age 14, 16 and 17 were arrested Tuesday after police tracked a vehicle stolen in an earlier carjacking, cleveland.com reported. More than 10 teens are believed be members of the ring, police said.

The robberies have occurred in Cleveland and neighboring cities.

A food delivery driver was shot in the leg and another victim was pistol-whipped in two of seven carjackings that occurred Saturday.

Most of the victims are women, cleveland.com reported.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.