Police: Off-duty Cleveland officer fatally shoots teenager

55 minutes ago
Authorities say a Cleveland, Ohio off-duty police officer fatally shot a teenager in self-defense in Milwaukee during an armed robbery attempt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Cleveland, Ohio off-duty police officer fatally shot a teenager in self-defense in Milwaukee during an armed robbery attempt, according to authorities.

Milwaukee police said the 17-year-old boy was in possession of a firearm when he was shot shortly after midnight Sunday on the city's north side.

Officials said Monday they continue to look for two suspects in the case.

The teenager who died and the 38-year-old officer have not been identified. Police did not release any further details about the shooting.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer talked to WJW-TV.

“He’s not in custody. The use of force appears to be justified,”

