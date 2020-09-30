Police: Officer on leave after alleged gesture to protesters

Shaker Heights police said the unidentified officer was removed from the detail after the alleged gesture to Black Lives Matter protesters in Cleveland was reported Tuesday night. Police said they opened an investigation and placed the officer on administrative leave effective Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland.com reported that as several hundred demonstrators marched Tuesday night, a caravan of armed officers drove nearby and an officer in riot gear driving a Shaker Heights police van extended his arm out the window and made the gesture as he drove past.