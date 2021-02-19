X

Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fatally stabbed woman

Pennsylvania State Trooper Eric Young talks during a press conference about a domestic dispute in New Wilmington, Pa., that left two dead, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A man who fatally assaulted a woman was shot and killed by an officer on Thursday at a New Wilmington home, police said. (Tanner Mondok/New Castle News via AP)
Credit: Tanner Mondok

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A man who fatally stabbed a woman was shot and killed by an officer Thursday at a New Wilmington home, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police said at a news conference troopers were called to the home at about 11:08 a.m., where they saw a man assaulting the woman with a blunt instrument outside of the house, the New Castle News reported.

A New Wilmington officer ordered the man to stop. The officer shot the man when he ignored commands and continued the assault, police said.

Lawrence County Coroner Richard Johnson told the newspaper the woman was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He said he received a call Thursday afternoon that she had died.

The man who assaulted her was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Eric Young said the names of the man and woman are being withheld pending family notification.

The officer who shot the man has been put on administrative leave, which is standard practice, New Wilmington Borough Police Chief Carmen Piccirillo said.

This story has been corrected to show that the quoted state trooper's name is Eric Young, not Eric Jones.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Eric Young talks during a press conference about a domestic dispute in New Wilmington, Pa., that left two dead, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A man who fatally assaulted a woman was shot and killed by an officer on Thursday at a New Wilmington home, police said. (Tanner Mondok/New Castle News via AP)
Credit: Tanner Mondok

Pennsylvania State Trooper Eric Young talks during a press conference about a domestic dispute in New Wilmington, Pa., that left two dead on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A man who fatally assaulted a woman was shot and killed by an officer on Thursday at a New Wilmington home, police said. (Tanner Mondok/New Castle News via AP)
Credit: Tanner Mondok

Police cars line up along Route 158 in New Wilmington, Pa., as they respond to a domestic incident Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A man who fatally assaulted a woman was shot and killed by an officer on Thursday at a New Wilmington home, police said. (Gary Church/New Castle News via AP)
Credit: Gary Church

Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson talks with a state police investigator outside of a house in New Wilmington, Pa., were a woman was fatally assaulted and a borough officer shot and killed a man suspected in her death. (Debbie Wachter/New Castle News via AP)
Credit: Debbie Wachter

State and New Wilmington Borough police meet in a conference outside of a house on New Castle Street following an assault and shooting, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in New Wilmington, Pa. A man who fatally assaulted a woman was shot and killed by an officer on Thursday at a New Wilmington home, police said. (Gary Church/New Castle News via AP)
Credit: Gary Church

